Golfguru1683 on September 27, 2019

To all my fellow patience. I know trying to find relief with MMJ products is and can be a overwhelming with a lot of work. With the constant changes in MMJ industry. I’m sure dispensaries and Doctors are overwhelmed like us patients. It’s a lot of info and options to choose from. Ive have 5 medical diagnosis that have made life tough in the past 2 years. For the last year I’ve tried all the dispensaries and a lot of products. Up until a week ago I would say Trulieve was #1. MMJ has help me in more ways then any of the 27 pills and patches they want me to wear did. Getting quality medicine is important but most of all is the cannabinol profile so you can match your cannabinoids in your body to product so you get health, wellness, and curing ailments. Trulieve has all the information, consistent quality in any and all products. A week ago i go into Trulieve Bonita. Unfortunately I received product that was less then quality. The next time i was able to get out of my bed i took products and exchanged just to get more product less then quality. I was not able to return to exchange and so i had to called. 8448785438. There corporate number. I chose MMJ over 27 synthetic pills. Everyone is different and because of my aliments I cant risk anything. I had to switch out a lot of product multiple times within that time frame of getting those poor products. I thought because of the corporate structure I had lost my product and money for this month. Not only was I panicking because of health. Poor products jeopardize more then my health. It didn’t matter who i talked to. Wether it was a team member in the Trulieve at Bonita or the do diligent work of the people on the other side of the phone. The customer service and compassion along with understanding of importance. Trulieve did more then they had to because of that commitment and care. I’ll always say Trulieve is and always will be the choice for me. Thank you Trulieve for healing me 1 quality and knowledgeable dose of MMJ at a time. Sincerely, Charles So if you as a person like me that has to be careful of my medications. Trulieve delivers on all fronts. First time I’ve ever had a problem. Testing there customer service which is fantastic and extremely helpful. Trulieve has products that are healing people. If you do get the wrong product they go above and beyond to restore the balance and peace we search for as human beings.