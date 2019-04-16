Artnug
Always a good experience for me personally at the Bonita trulieve. While I normally would know exactly what I want when I come here, I was a bit tight on money and indecisive coming through the doors just about 10 minutes before they closed in search of some relief after a long busy day at work. Despite the crunch for time I managed to get exactly what I was looking for thanks to the awesome people who worked that night. I want to especially give thanks to Tony, Michael, and Charles for helping me without making me feel rushed at all even though I know they probably had a long day themselves. Awesome employees who treat you well, and amazing products that speak for themselves. 5/5*!
We truly thank you for the sentiments and kind words, Artnug! We hope to see you soon!