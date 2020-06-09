M........y
Very friendly
4.3
4 reviews
So the Grand opening at any trulieve is a nightmare to say the least, this one however was somewhat less painful as others I’ve attended. I placed my order online and never received anything for confirmation and just decided to be a walk-in where I was told my online order was ready. This has happened to me almost every time I order online through trulieve only. Not sure if they need to invest in a better system but one hand doesn’t know what the other is doing and this is a repeated issue and don’t expect any staff to care. Hey at least they’re working through the pandemic so I get not caring these days goes a long way. I called to inquire about different products and no one ever answers the phone so good luck with that. Other than that expect the basic overload and zero mind to physical distancing, you will spend a decent amount of time waiting as well so hopefully you don’t have anything else going on. Just the typical trulieve experience.
The staff is AMAZING! The product is always on point and the deals are always going. Nothing but happy with this location.
I have been to the one in Brooksville several times now. Their staff seems to be very knowledgeable.