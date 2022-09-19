10 Reviews of Trulieve - Crystal River
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........s
September 19, 2022
This is THE worst dispensary I’ve ever been in. Not sure if it’s just the area or what. Orders are never fulfilled on time. Products are light. There is NEVER a security officer present. Compared to the New Port Richey location Crystal River Trulieve is trash.
T........J
July 2, 2022
They do not fill online orders when they have sales. This location will bump you off the waitlist on accident regularly. They are the worst dispensary I have ever visited. That’s after visiting 20+ locations in 3 states.
C........0
December 24, 2021
Amanda P. helped me yesterday. She was very knowledgeable and went out her way to help me. She definitely brightened my day 😀
d........2
November 14, 2021
I just want to thank Ben for his exceptional help and kindness!
d........r
November 1, 2021
Shout out to Amanda P. you're a great help thank you so very much y'all need more employees that are knowledgeable like her!!!
p........a
October 29, 2021
Machel is amazing at this store!!! Go see her!
r........6
October 7, 2021
Everything was fantastic Andrew was great th atmosphere was great with that security. Mmm he's a quiet ox with all the crazy things going on I safe he took Time to walk .me to my car and I saw him walk a older couple to Their car I'd be jain to his Tarzan any day
J........2
September 28, 2021
Shoutout to Andrew, and also the older lady who I might be totally wrong but I do believe her name is Vicky, and the security guard people. Both the guy and the girl security guard are always friendly
k........6
September 23, 2021
Friendly people, very clean environment, and the service you receive is amazing. It's not my first visit and won't be my last either. Very informative of their products and services. Thank you Trulieve!
m........0
September 16, 2021
Fantastic service and the new Live Resin extract is amazing. Trulieve knocks it out of the park on this one. Andrew in Crystal River is why customer service is key, he was very informative and treats you like family. A++ is all I can say. See y'all soon