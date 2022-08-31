First and foremost, big ups to Jodi, store manager at this specific location for running an amazing store. I frequent this store quite often and it’s always a great vibe. This is actually my favorite out of all the TL locations and I’ll tell you why. First off the vibe, the music selection at this location is top notch. From hip hop to r&b it’s always a vibe. This to me sets the atmosphere because there’s nothing worst then waiting to some WA tunes. Secondly, and this is apart of vibe, attitudes - there are none (note to other customers like myself, please check yours at the door). This is why I won’t step foot in a libertyhealth POS. Lastly, work with them and they will work with you. Which is why I said above check your attitude at the door. The products are the products as in any location. These guys/gals are highly trained and specialized in your medicinal needs and above all, The Service! That’s what they give you, service! Superior Customer Service. And that’s what I’m where for.