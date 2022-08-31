8 Reviews of Trulieve - Cutler Bay
August 31, 2022
First and foremost, big ups to Jodi, store manager at this specific location for running an amazing store. I frequent this store quite often and it’s always a great vibe. This is actually my favorite out of all the TL locations and I’ll tell you why. First off the vibe, the music selection at this location is top notch. From hip hop to r&b it’s always a vibe. This to me sets the atmosphere because there’s nothing worst then waiting to some WA tunes. Secondly, and this is apart of vibe, attitudes - there are none (note to other customers like myself, please check yours at the door). This is why I won’t step foot in a libertyhealth POS. Lastly, work with them and they will work with you. Which is why I said above check your attitude at the door. The products are the products as in any location. These guys/gals are highly trained and specialized in your medicinal needs and above all, The Service! That’s what they give you, service! Superior Customer Service. And that’s what I’m where for.
August 15, 2022
I am a frequent customer at this location in Cutler Bay. Sabrina is great ! She always answers my 1000 questions, she’s very friendly, down-to-earth, and most importantly very consistent at her job. I feel most comfortable when she is assisting me this location definitely needs more bud tenders like her !
May 6, 2022
They say “the third time is a charm” and indeed it was! My Budtender Monica never fails me, she put me on game with a new source of medicinal that Kicks Ass!! Monica you did your thing by educating me on this one 😆and at the same time making sure I still include my regs. Thank you! I will definitely be sharing the benefits with the Medicinal Fam/Community. I can’t forget Budtender Aidon, the recommendations and reminders of perks are always on point and your greetings are everything!!
April 9, 2022
Love this place! Taiz was awesome today. She was very patient with all my questions and took the time to explain the new product which I ended up buying and loving. Thanks Taiz!
March 25, 2022
I went in looking for cartridges. Taiz was so helpful. She’s been a great employee.
February 4, 2022
Everything about my experience was amazing! Hazel was friendly and smiling as she welcomed me to the dispensary. Hazel introduced me to Hector and my expectations were exceeded! Not only was Hector super knowledgeable about each of the products, he listened to my needs and guided me in the selection process. Highly recommend Cutler Bay’s Trulieve!
February 2, 2022
Andrew was very knowledgeable and really helped me understand the different options. Very professional and friendly staff. Highly recommend over any other dispensary.
November 12, 2021
Gene and Héctor were very knowledgeable on their products. It's great to know that I can rely on the same great service and quality flower and concentrates without having to drive all the way up to Dadeland anymore. They conversed through the entire purchase with me and I felt like I was speaking with old friends. Hector kindly walked my bag to the door for me since I was having a hard time with my walker since I have a busted leg. 10/10 will be coming back.