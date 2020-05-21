JaelFlame
The service for me as a first time patient was not the best. It was a 40 minute wait and I was skipped in line. The atmosphere was uncomfortable very low energy. The product as always was great but not too hype about the experience.
5.0
7 reviews
Recently visited the newly opened Trulieve dispensary on International Drive, in Daytona Beach. I am a Military Veteran and since receiving my card, have visited all of the dispensaries in the area. This is far and away the best one! and here is why... When I arrived, I was greeted with kindness. They were very efficient in processing my back. My Consultant was Lilly, and let me say, she brought the customer service to another level! Lilly knew her inventory, was articulate in describing the product, had “Spot On” suggestions for their product across the spectrum! Thank you Trulieve for setting up shop in Daytona, and hiring such a valuable asset as Lilly. Additional Pluses + Largest selection of flower in the area + Military Discounts and daily discounts + New, Clean & lots of space inside + They allow walk-in traffic Best Regards, John
The new dispensary in Daytona Beach is great, the staff are all very hospitable and welcoming. The wait times are very quick and low, even though they have just opened. The ordering online will also reduce the wait time as well. Lily checked me out today and was very informative and helpful. I will definitely return.
A Great Place in a Great Place !!! I purchased a Cart of Green Crack From A very well educated young woman named Rachel ! I was in and out in no time !!
Great atmosphere! 10/10
So glad they opened a new store in Daytona, and this one is exceptionally nice! Great first trip to this dispensary, and many more to come!
Big wide open waiting room. Friendly Andrew and Scott Where Great very helpful and knowledgeable . Very nice back room also wide open lots of people working the registers over all it was a GREAT experience .. Thank you