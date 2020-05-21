DatCool on May 28, 2020

Recently visited the newly opened Trulieve dispensary on International Drive, in Daytona Beach. I am a Military Veteran and since receiving my card, have visited all of the dispensaries in the area. This is far and away the best one! and here is why... When I arrived, I was greeted with kindness. They were very efficient in processing my back. My Consultant was Lilly, and let me say, she brought the customer service to another level! Lilly knew her inventory, was articulate in describing the product, had “Spot On” suggestions for their product across the spectrum! Thank you Trulieve for setting up shop in Daytona, and hiring such a valuable asset as Lilly. Additional Pluses + Largest selection of flower in the area + Military Discounts and daily discounts + New, Clean & lots of space inside + They allow walk-in traffic Best Regards, John