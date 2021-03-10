Pat has been my bud tender on numerous occasions and every time he goes out of his way to inform me of the latest deals and best products Trulieve (@CollegePark) has in stock. He helps guide me to the best medicine they have to offer for my needs. Throughout the past year I have frequented all the other dispensaries in gainesville and have yet to come across anyone as knowledgeable and genuine as Pat. If anyone else has a similar experience, please leave a review so Trulieve can know what an asset he is for their company.