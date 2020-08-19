J........7
Professional, Timely and friendly. What the dispensary experience should be. Trulieve is the only place I can consistently get the strains that work best for me. Keep up the good work people.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Professional, Timely and friendly. What the dispensary experience should be. Trulieve is the only place I can consistently get the strains that work best for me. Keep up the good work people.
I really liked this Trulieve (Longwood FL) location most, great staff, just wanted to mention a couple of people I met and give them props, Mr. Ramon, Kyle at checkout and even thank the security guard for a great conversation. 5 stars all the way.