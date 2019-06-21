Follow
Trulieve - Orlando South
844-878-5438
Veterans Discount
Veterans will always get 10% off their entire order
Must be able to show proof of former service.
New Patient Discount
All patients receive a 15% discount off their entire first order!
Just visit Trulieve for the first time, or place your first delivery order!
$75 Off $150 Spent - Renewal Discount
Trulieve patients who renew their medical marijuana use ID card receive $75 off an order of $150 or more!
$150 minimum purchase required Not valid with any other discount or promotion
Truliever Loyalty Program
Become a Truliever! Start earning reward points towards a 10% discount on your entire purchase! $1 spent is one point earned, all Trulieve patients are eligable.
Review any one of our Trulieve social media platforms and just let one of our consultants know that you have done so!
$75 Off $150 Spent - First Medical Marijuana Card
In order to compensate the $75 payment that Florida patients paid to receive their cannabis cards, Trulieve will be providing all patients who received their card from the department of health with a $75 discount, applicable to their entire order of $150 or more.
Must have obtained a physical medical cannabis card from the state of Florida, not a temporary.