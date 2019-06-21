scchmerrk on October 12, 2019

Trulieve by far has the WORST customer service. They act like they have the most phone calls out of any company ever invented. They never have their current product online, nobody ever calls or emails back. Everyone on chat is super rude as well. They might as well shut down, figure their shit out, then reopen. Basically at this place you get penalized for being a pick up order. Only some product is available in store so if you walk in as a pick up and want something they did NOT have listed they treat you as a walkin at the end of the line😂 - good idea. Whoever is running this place needs to put the bong down and organize their shit