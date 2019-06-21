AKnite92
Nice
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Nice
Love this location! Friendly staff, Good parking.
They are amazing!!!! My sales reps are the best!Thank you guys for all the education and great products🍀
Your feedback is amazing, thank you so much!
I Got my weekly delivery today from Caleb & Mike from the Orlando south location and was very happy with my experience. They were very nice and helpful and treated me like a actual patient and not just a dollar sign like some dispensaries. Trulieve needs more Employees like them. Also the product is A+ as usual. Thanks Trulieve and Thanks Caleb & Mike!
Thank you so much for the kind words!
8 our of 10 times there is an issue with my pick up. Today was no exception. The difference today was Gio. He assisted me and exhibited a level of customer service and competency that year to date I have not experienced from this staff. They are all friendly, but if you can’t get my order correct or can’t record my information in your system correctly, what good does a smile do me? Gio, however was knowledgeable and personable. It seemed effortless for him to make a connection and he was informative. I left with a better understanding of certain things and feeling as though I had been visiting with an old friend.
We sincerely appreciate the feedback and hope to help again soon!
Trulieve by far has the WORST customer service. They act like they have the most phone calls out of any company ever invented. They never have their current product online, nobody ever calls or emails back. Everyone on chat is super rude as well. They might as well shut down, figure their shit out, then reopen. Basically at this place you get penalized for being a pick up order. Only some product is available in store so if you walk in as a pick up and want something they did NOT have listed they treat you as a walkin at the end of the line😂 - good idea. Whoever is running this place needs to put the bong down and organize their shit
GREAT VIBES!! They have multiple strains of flower and don’t run out!
Thank you so much for the epic review!
Gave out bracelets and a sleeve for my car
We're happy to swag you out! See you soon!
It’s nice, clean, very secure. I feel very safe walking into this location and this is my first time visiting this location. The staff is full of large smiles and they seem very willing to help. I highly recommend this location.
Smiles are powerful and we're thankful to heal in every way we can!
Orlando South is my go to. Not only is Trulieve the only dispensary I go to, but this location is as well. Everyone here is so helpful and knowledgeable about everything. I’ve been going to this location for months now and can personally tell you that Robby, Vinny, AJ, Jenna, Dillon, Adrian, Emily, and Jamie ALWAYS know exactly how to help. This place has become a second home to me, and I’m eternally grateful to have access to quality medicine I can trust and the most knowledge from the staff. 10000/10 always recommend.
We're thankful to hear about your wonderful experience, ivesmoore! See you soon!