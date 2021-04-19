Trulieve Palm Beach Gardens is finally here!! Thank god for this location and that I could walk here if I needed to. (which could also be a bad thing 😉) I wanted to give this location a few tries before I gave a review! Customer service: Every associate has been super friendly and very helpful with various types of products. Prices are as expected and the quality of cannabis is premium as always. Trulieve has never been my favorite dispensary but always been near the top. PBG Trulieve is my top spot as of late though. So keep up the great work and I'll keep on spending my money!