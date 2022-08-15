4 Reviews of Trulieve - Tavernier
l........j
August 15, 2022
Fantastic group of employees! Always a pleasure to visit. Staff welcoming & knowledgeable. Highly recommend Trulieve products, very impressed with their satisfaction guarantee.
J........4
August 9, 2022
I had a wonderful experience at this Trulieve. Every employee I made contact with was very friendly and good humored. I highly recommend!!
d........0
August 6, 2022
My first visit to Trulieve in Tavernier was very informative and comfortable. The staff is very welcoming and knowledgeable of their products. A+++ customer service!
n........7
May 27, 2022
Amazing crew