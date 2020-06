Mojotokin on May 21, 2020

I almost don't want to review this location because it so awesome and I don't want to let the secret out but they totally deserve kudos. Just got back from today's visit (5/21/20). One of the newer Trulieve locations. It is very large, extremely clean and has tons of staff. Always has products in stock. Everyone is beyond nice and helpful. From the sweet woman that opens the door for me every time I enter and leave to the patient representatives that will go out of their way to find the right product for you. I recently was served by Jill Renea (Hall) who was awesome, but I honestly have been helped by most of the staff and they are all wonderful. I don't know everyone's name but from my registry I want to thank Roger, Lisa, Kenyatta, Destiny and both Rachels. I would recommend this location over any I've visited. The only con and this is not their fault - the online ordering is not always up to date. I've had better luck walking in than ordering online. This is by far my favorite and go-to dispensary always. Thank you, Kelly H.