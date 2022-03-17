I'm very disappointed with both Trulieve and Cresco after my second visit. First let me say the associates were stellar on both occasions and were clearly motivated to deliver friendly, efficient service. The problems began after I brought my products home. On the first visit, both Cresco RSOs I bought had giant bubbles in them equivalent to about one full dose each. I was thrilled with my fat first timer discount and chose to just let it go. However, this time when I got my 2 RSOs home, both were only filled to the 9.5 mark. Neither contained the full gram they advertised. I immediately took pictures and called Trulieve. Of course, they told me to bring them in to exchange. So, I had to explain that I live a half hour away, and that with gas at $4.29 per gallon and a million things to do this week it is just not convenient for me to do that. Perhaps, I suggested, if I send them my pictures of this obvious error, they would be so kind as to give me a discount the next time I go in for the pain and inconvenience of being ripped off this time. The associate informed me that no, they can only do an exchange at the stores. Surprised, I said, "Are you telling me I'm not talking to someone in the store?" As it turns out the stores don't even have direct numbers! You can only talk to someone in a call center. That is just a poor customer service choice all the way around in my book. How can you provide any kind of service if you aren't even willing to speak directly to your customer? In conclusion, I'm not really motivated to return to this store except to accept 1 piddly exchange for only one of the poorly filled syringes because I had to open the other one. I need my medicine and can't wait until I drive all the way out there to get what I deserve. If you want my business back Trulieve, then you need to realize that though you are a half hour drive away for me, so are 4 other dispensaries. I have no reason to choose you over anyone else because you really aren't doing what it takes to stand by your product and serve your customer effectively. Cresco, if you want my business back, get it together on filling syringes.