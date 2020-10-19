I was having a bad day, It was a day right before the holiday when everyone was out. My phone didn't receive the text until the time allotment was over I had to go in to start over and to find out what was going on. My feeling's of being left out in the cold comfort of cooperate responsibility were setting in. When my name was finally called they sent me back to my assistant. A young professional lady named Chane with what I can only call the best positive proactive attitude. My order was laid out and Chane was making sure everything was good including a battery return that I had mentioned when I walked in the first time. It's refreshing to see employee's who pay attention and care about what they do.