Trulieve Winter Park will open in June of 2021 in Orange County and will serve the surrounding areas of Aloma, Goldenrod, Maitland, Northeast Orlando, and Baldwin Park with premium medical THC and CBD cannabis products. Trulieve puts forward an expansive line of marijuana products that includes RSO, smokable flower, vape carts, concentrates, multiple kinds of edibles, and more. Our dispensary is located off of Aloma Avenue and Forsyth Road in the Aloma Square Shopping Center next to CosmoProf and Fresenius Kidney Care. We’re less than a mile from Full Sail University and six and a half miles from the University of Central Florida, in one of the liveliest parts of the city. Winter Park is in Central Florida roughly 20 minutes northeast of Orlando and about an hour from the beaches along the east coast. It’s known for its proximity to Orlando and the major theme parks there, but it also is home to some unique attractions itself. Some popular destinations in the area are the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, Mead Botanical Garden, and Rollins College. Our Mission Our Winter Park dispensary serves choice medical marijuana products to registered patients in the Central Florida Area. Comprised of over 80 dispensaries nationwide, Trulieve is one of the primary medical cannabis dispensaries in the United States. At Trulieve, we value our patients and strive to provide quality care and bring the relief you need in a medical marijuana product you can trust. Our plants are hand-grown in a facility with a controlled environment specially designed to lessen unwanted chemicals and pests, ensuring the process is as natural as possible every step of the way.