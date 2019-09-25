HeatherMae850 on October 20, 2019

I LOVE that we finally have a shop in Destin! The fact that this is an amazing shop makes it even better! I was at the grand opening and have been back several times since. Every time, everyone has been friendly, informative, and helpful. I was in today and Amanda helped me. She was A ROCKSTAR! I switched over rigs and styles to medicate. She was patient and walked me through everything, gave me honest reviews on products she had used, and showed me the pros and cons of each product. I walked out feeling much more educated and informed. Thanks Amanda, you ROCK!!!!