8justice2
Savannah 128 was very helpful. Thanks for the white buffalo
5.0
10 reviews
Tina was the literal best!
Amazing people, great products, Allen took care of me ! Such an awesome atmosphere !
Chase was an awesome Patient Consultant and was able to answer all of my questions in a friendly and knowledgeable manner! I haven't had a better experience in any other dispensary in the surrounding area!!!
Tina and Arerae have been awesome to work with so far! I am sure I will meet most of the staff there because this is my go to spot in a 100 mile radius. I use other products from other places. But nothing compares to the amazing strains, best customer service and such a welcoming place to go shop. These people care and are pretty cool.
I shop this location 1st, Friendly Patient Staff, Short wait times, Great selection. Thank you Trulieve for opening this location,
I always have a great time shopping at Trulieve in Destin. Lauren and Ellery are so great!! They always help me find what’s new and what I need and Keep me updated on promotions and other cool deals! They are by far my favorite ones shoutout to Lauren and Ellery y’all are awesome!
I LOVE that we finally have a shop in Destin! The fact that this is an amazing shop makes it even better! I was at the grand opening and have been back several times since. Every time, everyone has been friendly, informative, and helpful. I was in today and Amanda helped me. She was A ROCKSTAR! I switched over rigs and styles to medicate. She was patient and walked me through everything, gave me honest reviews on products she had used, and showed me the pros and cons of each product. I walked out feeling much more educated and informed. Thanks Amanda, you ROCK!!!!
I’ve shopped at this location several times since they opened a few weeks ago and every time I’ve been in and out within 15-20 min. The staff is always super friendly and helpful. So far I haven’t left empty handed, they seem to always have a pretty good selection of products in stock :)
very clean and great staff