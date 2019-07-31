Mysticopiate on August 5, 2019

I want to start by saying THANK YOU Trulieve for opening right up the road from me. After going to the grand opening, I have 2 new friends, Wes and Andel. These 2 guys are awesome! They are both extremely knowledgeable as well as personable. The new location is welcoming and a thing of beauty. There is plenty of parking and it's easily accessible. The showcases are well laid out and user friendly. When a new patient needs help or advice, everybody there is quick to help. It would definitely be worth it to give them a try.