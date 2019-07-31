Sisyphus.tyrell
short waiting time, personable staff and excellent one-on-one interactions with the staff.
Thank you so much for the epic input! We hope to see you soon!
5.0
7 reviews
It was my first time here today, everyone made it so easygoing and welcoming. The product is also quality 👌🏼
Thank you so much for the sentiment, Mirabloom! We hope to help you again in the near future!
This location epitomizes the Trulieve Mission. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with multiple smiles, to the entire experience, being tended to pleasantly and promptly. The entire staff present a family atmosphere and that alone invites me back for another visit, perpetually. They’re knowledgeable and willing to share information which matters most to you and your preference of medicating.
Your feedback rocks, MDs_Padre! We sincerely appreciate the kind words hope to provide the same epic experience in the near future!
Thank-you Nassau County! Having Trulieve in Fernandina is absolutely wonderful! Professional, Clean & Polite! Life is getting better! Bravo Everyone!
Thank you, Yulee! We will continue to provide that same wonderful service for years to come. Have a good one!
I want to start by saying THANK YOU Trulieve for opening right up the road from me. After going to the grand opening, I have 2 new friends, Wes and Andel. These 2 guys are awesome! They are both extremely knowledgeable as well as personable. The new location is welcoming and a thing of beauty. There is plenty of parking and it's easily accessible. The showcases are well laid out and user friendly. When a new patient needs help or advice, everybody there is quick to help. It would definitely be worth it to give them a try.
Glad to be in the neighborhood! Thanks for providing the feedback and we look forward to seeing you soon!
Great location
Glad you like it!
Awesome Trulieve location, This is definitely my new go-to store!
Woohoo! and the first review! Thanks for the feedback!