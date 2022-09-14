2 Reviews of Trulieve - Hollywood
m........8
September 14, 2022
Stephanie Martinez, was my Budrista and literally couldn't have wished for a better Budrista. Answered all my questions, amazing reccomendations and the best banter you can have while standing at the register! Can't wait to see her again!
t........k
July 21, 2022
The store is open from 9:00am to I think 8:00pm great customer service very easy to grab and go there are a-lot of people that do pick up .they do sometimes have a little wait time. as they are new so there is only two registers open