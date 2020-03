Louann69 on February 15, 2020

I went in there yesterday on Valentine's Day, which was 25% off all flower. They were slightly busy and the staff was handling it excellent! Now Mario was my budtender and he was exquisite, excellent customer service. He went above and beyond for me. He took the time to explain things to me and show me the different products and percentages of THC. I really appreciate your hard work Mario and I will be back to see you keep up the good work!!