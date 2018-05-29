FannyP82 on September 19, 2019

Honestly,both Trulieve locations I have been in have had such,comfortable atmosphere. I like this location, because I've had such amazing experiences every time I've been here. From my first time in a dispensary, trying to find what works best for my disability, and finding what works and fits me best has been a great experience, Thanks to Cashier Michael Lipka! He is freaking Awesome! And honestly everyone else I have dealt with in this location have been great as well. I would Highly Recommend this location to anyone,especially a New Patient due to thier helping atmosphere. The staff, Cashiers even down to the Security Guard is freaking Awesome. I drive from hernando county and it's a Pleasure to deal with this office. Yes,they get super busy! Hello that's what happens when ppl know things are all around going to be great when dealing with this location. So yes, I don't mind waiting 45mins on a busy day! Or just order online for pickup! Or delivery 😁 I would give them 100⭐ if it where possible. #Truliever4Life #LoveMyTrulieveSawg Thanks Trulieve 🥰