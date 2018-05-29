Mr_Limonene
Their quality control needs drastic improvement. I bought an 8th of gorilla grapes for $53 and an 8th of 9 pound hammer "minis" for $27. The 9 pound hammer "minis" were bigger than the buds of the gorilla grapes. This is the second time I 'over paid' for a product. The first I was pretty much ripped off. That time I purchased an 8th of banana kush for $53 and it was all leaves, no buds, literally. I live over an hour away plus tolls, so i wasn't returning and making it into a 4 hour excursion, and why would they believe me anyway? Service is always great, i will add. The staff is always friendly and helpful.