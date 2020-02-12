damonfranze78 on February 26, 2020

My first time in Trulieve was in the new Stuart location. I was greeted with a smile and and offered a bottle of water while I waited. Once I went into the “area” I was greeted by Deranda and Zillenia (I am so sorry if I botched the spelling) both with big smiles and ready to be helpful. Offered me the amazing first time customer discount and were right on top of handling any questions that I had. I was in Trulieve for the second time just earlier today and once again, the same exact perfect service. Once into the “area”, again I was greeted with a huge smile and I had the absolute pleasure of having Deranda help me again. She was Uber polite and had got me exactly what I needed and made another perfect transaction happen. A+ worker and A+ establishment.