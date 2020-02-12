ajones5588
I love how friendly everyone is every single visit. If you have a question they do the best they can to find the answer which is rare!
5.0
10 reviews
This location is great! It’s not too busy like the others. Trisha was the best very good at recommending products and will leave you smiling
Very professional
nice. tried alot of flower. I love trulieve.
Carrie, Zelenia, and Sue were all very helpful and informative when checking in. Clean and friendly atmosphere. Would recommend more stockade as products sell out instantly
A very nice place to visit - Great location!
great flower and lots of choices best price on lighters too
What a beautiful store. It's nice, big, open and not like WPB where you feel everyone is sitting on top of you! They had all the products I needed and fast, friendly service.
Great place to shop with friendly social staff as you enter. The wait to shop is minimal compared to other dispensaries I have visited. The staff is knowledgeable and show a sincere willingness to make sure your visit was successful and rewarding. Product availability and variety are above the other dispensaries I have visited. Pricing is comparable to others. A shout out to Jenn, Trisha, Shannon, and Stacey for their assistance in my latest visit. You Guys Rock! So glad to have you here in Stuart.
My first time in Trulieve was in the new Stuart location. I was greeted with a smile and and offered a bottle of water while I waited. Once I went into the “area” I was greeted by Deranda and Zillenia (I am so sorry if I botched the spelling) both with big smiles and ready to be helpful. Offered me the amazing first time customer discount and were right on top of handling any questions that I had. I was in Trulieve for the second time just earlier today and once again, the same exact perfect service. Once into the “area”, again I was greeted with a huge smile and I had the absolute pleasure of having Deranda help me again. She was Uber polite and had got me exactly what I needed and made another perfect transaction happen. A+ worker and A+ establishment.