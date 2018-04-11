roninspace on October 30, 2019

i went from a "trueliever" to a "are they still in business ?'" this morning was the final straw-bannana kush- checked at the "appropriate time"-out of stock. last 2 months every time they claim -the web site-a FLOWER strain i want- even though i check at the 2 "best time to check" as i was told by trulieve staff- IT -THE FLOWER IS NEVER IN STOCK FOR THE LAST 2 MONTHS ! what happened trulieve ? you WERE my " go to " store. now i have to refer to you as the " oh, look at the pretty EMPTY FLOWER CONTAINERS NOT IN STOCK FOR DELIVERY....OR PICKUP STORE" terrible. absolutely dismal. stocking of flower is so bad i dont know why i bother checking twice a day any more...no, if the flower strains i want that trulieve JUST FRESHLY POST EMPTY CONTAINERS OF ON THEIR WEB SITE-being out of stock-it seems permanently-is NOT going to inspire me to buy something else from you instead. but it WILL inspire me to buy my medicinal flower "elsewhere"..are ALL the trulieve stores like this now ? or only the VERO store ? oh well, from the NOT IN STOCK FOR DELIVERY or pickup on whole flower for the LAST 2 MONTHS FROM THE VERO STORE, i guess all i can say is "here lies trulieve- rest in peace" maybe one day they will come back to life again, but after 2 months of OUT OF STOCK every time i click on a flower strain empty container-since it appears there is no actual flower IN those containers, i am forced to rate 1 star..down from 5 stars. if they-the VERO store ever come back to life with whole flower-something actually IN the flower containers online, then i will change my rating and review, until then. zero stars. and why oh why - and they are not in stock either -so they must be empty "vape cups" as well- are trulieve sticking our flower back into those vape cups ! this is a step BACKWARDS , not forwards. not that it matters. when i click on a flower strain i want that is in those vape cups, that is not in stock either !