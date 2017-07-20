Nembod
placed is impeccable. little long wait. but worth it
Fist time here. Michelle vas very helpful, nice and friendly. The products are amazing. Finally getting some relief.
I prefer trulieve over curaleaf anyday! The staff is way more laid back here and getting my product is always so easy! David answered all of my annoying questions so willingly and skyler makes my shopping a pleasure just like publix :):) Thanks trulieve!
LIKE< LIKE< LIKE This is my First and By Far My Favorite Trulieve store. Always the friendliest of team members, and for a small location they still have plenty of staff to keep the place rolling.. Waiting is to a minimum here and there organization is awesome.. think they are working with the least amount of square footage of any Trulieve store. Correct me if I'm wrong. Management is always present out front and I like seeing that. I wish I could get my deliveries from Edgewater. Wish Trulieve sold gift certificates, my loved ones would love supporting my medicinal medication.
Rachel and Dillon are always a huge help! The product is great, the only complaint I could possibly have is Flower not being kept in stock. Thanks for all of your hard work and getting patients relief.
Great
Excellent customer service, from everyone! Clean location and knowledgeable people. Wide selection and decent prices! Jeannie up front has a smile as big as Texas, and a heart to match!
2 weeks and zero flower. No one answers the phone, or calls you back if you leave a voice mail.
They can't be bothered to keep their online presence updated. I drove an hour to find out they have nothing. When I asked why their leafly account (updated 2 months ago) shows having stock, she replied "I think they updated what we'll have tomorrow" ... I expected a lot more from those who brag about being the first in FL
This store has the best variety when it is in stock , most of the time they have the best selection of flower and shatter.
