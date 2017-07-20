Rmechell on November 30, 2019

LIKE< LIKE< LIKE This is my First and By Far My Favorite Trulieve store. Always the friendliest of team members, and for a small location they still have plenty of staff to keep the place rolling.. Waiting is to a minimum here and there organization is awesome.. think they are working with the least amount of square footage of any Trulieve store. Correct me if I'm wrong. Management is always present out front and I like seeing that. I wish I could get my deliveries from Edgewater. Wish Trulieve sold gift certificates, my loved ones would love supporting my medicinal medication.