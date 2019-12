Gibby10 on November 6, 2019

This is the worst dispensary in Jacksonville. The only reason to go there is for the new patient discounts, but after that don't bother with them. When I got there today no one even said hello when I approached the desk, I just handed them my card and asked for a menu. They said they didn't have one, but that someone would be with me shortly. About 10 minutes later I found it in a binder on a random table in the waiting room. I waited 45 minutes to get to the back, and of course they are out of what I wanted. They have a very limited selection in Vapes, and it is mostly strains I have never heard of. The customer service in the back wasn't bad, but it was rushed and it seemed that they just wanted me to get in and out quickly. After seeing how expensive it was for product I didn't really want, I said screw it and went to another dispensary where I was actually taken care of. I think my favorite part though is the fact that after talking to more patients these seem to be issues that everyone has, but for some reason who ever responds to these reviews doesn't bother responding to the negative ones. Good job Trulieve, for taking up useful space that another dispensary that actually cares about it's patients could use 👍.