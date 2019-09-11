Killiloquy
Living in the Middle Keys it's difficult to find the right medication. Trulieve always has your back. Killer staff, Alex Rodriguez was my tender today and as always right on point. SOLID!
4.9
10 reviews
I visited this location today. I had this person Annie mayo,who took care of my order. Was very very informative, very pleasant, showed me a lot of things that I didn’t know. I thought I did now. I would recommend this place to anybody. I mean it’s such a great atmosphere, when you go in the people are so pleasant it is just a lot of fun. Go there check them out, have a good time thank you
Location is fine ,it’s the absolute phenomenal, intuitive ,insightful and informative crew that has been established I have to say Michael and Simona aren’t just employees their absolutely like family to me ... Davis helped me today and he’s definitely learning from the BEST!!!
We sincerely appreciate the wonderful feedback, Kelley! We hope to see you soon!
I feel the location and staff are phenomenal ! I leave satisfied and with a smile every time. yeah more flower choices would be wonderful but i truly have no complaints ! 💯it
Thank you so much for your kind words! See you soon!
This was my first time at a dispensary. So, I thought they'd have more choices. The loose flower choices were poor, there wasn't any indica. So, I had to go with hybrids. One was GSC, which surprised me because it had little to no taste or aroma. I also got Dutch Hawaiian, nice scent and taste. I don't do cones and don't like cartridges, they hurt my lungs. I realize that excludes me from that whole realm of meds. I will definitely go back, I am hopeful that this was bad timing. From what I understand, this is the best choice for flower in Key West. The staff was just as friendly as they could be, I spoke to 2 people- Sabrina and Daniel, both were great. The store is clean, the wait is minimal, the woman at the front desk was helpful and friendly.
We truly appreciate your feedback!
It’s a pain to park downtown. Not a warm experience when walking in. Out of flower.
This was my third time shopping at this Key West location and I always leave with additional knowledge. The dispensary is clean and the employees are very professional. Today I worked with Sabrina, she was kind, confident and knowledgeable about the products I wanted to purchase. I'll be back.
We love the feedback, Debbi! See you soon!
Friendly, knowledgeable staff? Great store! Wishing there was more options for strains Of flower.
We sincerely appreciate the kind words, see you soon!
I loved everything about my visit! Mainly my server Vic, he was absolutely fantastic! He took his time to explain the difference between Rosin and Shatter and was extremely knowledgeable. He also helped me pick the correct flower for my needs. Don't be shy, if you need knowledge just ask, they're there to help you find the best products for your needs.
We love the feedback! Thank you so much!
On Duval, but nearby parking makes it fairly easy. Finally KeyWest has flower......no more Surterra. Avoid MedMen as they oppose homegrow.
Thank you so much for the support, Badfish311!