Keysdoll on October 31, 2019

This was my first time at a dispensary. So, I thought they'd have more choices. The loose flower choices were poor, there wasn't any indica. So, I had to go with hybrids. One was GSC, which surprised me because it had little to no taste or aroma. I also got Dutch Hawaiian, nice scent and taste. I don't do cones and don't like cartridges, they hurt my lungs. I realize that excludes me from that whole realm of meds. I will definitely go back, I am hopeful that this was bad timing. From what I understand, this is the best choice for flower in Key West. The staff was just as friendly as they could be, I spoke to 2 people- Sabrina and Daniel, both were great. The store is clean, the wait is minimal, the woman at the front desk was helpful and friendly.