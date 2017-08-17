GhostyKa7
Wonderful
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.0
10 reviews
Wonderful
Love it and Gianna is the best ever they are so help full and always there for u
Thanks for the feedback! We'll see you soon!
Ashley was really helpful and upbeat when I came in. She along with the rest of the staff is really why I enjoy going back to this location all the time.
We're thrilled you had a great experience! See you soon!
Sean was so nice and knowledgeable. Didn’t mind me running him around the shop for different strains. Love the free water cooler. I love that this location has more of a variety of strains in shatter and crumble. Would be nice if they give swag away like other Trulieves hand out a lighter and pack of papers with every flower purchase. Even sunglasses hats and shirts from time to time. They are stingy with the gear at this location. Also would be nice to see all registers being used. Waiting over an hour because there isn’t enough employees sucks, especially with their being a dozen checkout areas.
We sincerely appreciate the feedback!
Quality and Customer service is top notch, however the store is small and antiquated.
Thanks for the review! We want to give you the best!
I wish they had more smokeable flower such as sour deisel sativa. They need to have more in stock
We are working on it! Thanks for the feedback.
All the employees are super nice and helpful. Really good quality, durable and cartridges are really nice.
Excellent quality of service and product is what we strive for! Thank you for the review!
Nate and the entire staff was very knowledgeable and courteous....very patience and receptive to my needs and questions.
We appreciate the awesome feedback!
Good first visit in and out Jennifer was very helpful
Excellent to hear! Thanks for the review.
Very convenient.
Thank you!