Engelke1029 on October 10, 2019

Sean was so nice and knowledgeable. Didn’t mind me running him around the shop for different strains. Love the free water cooler. I love that this location has more of a variety of strains in shatter and crumble. Would be nice if they give swag away like other Trulieves hand out a lighter and pack of papers with every flower purchase. Even sunglasses hats and shirts from time to time. They are stingy with the gear at this location. Also would be nice to see all registers being used. Waiting over an hour because there isn’t enough employees sucks, especially with their being a dozen checkout areas.