dainster
First visit bought a preroll That had two large stems in it not very happy when I brought it to their attention they just said oh well it’s going to happen
4.3
10 reviews
Best dispensary in the area
Holly was very helpful and informative. Great customer service.
Thank you sincerely for the awesome feedback!
This is a very busy location, but I would still have to 'Hıghly' reccomend it! .. Kinda reminded me of waiting in a jail lobby, however, the wait was less than an hour (about 45 minutes) and once I got called to the back, it was very clean! Dani (short for Danielle), our 'server'.. was extremely informative and helpful with finding exactly what I was looking for to meet my personal needs. She completely made me forget about waiting! Haha..
Thank you so much for the kind words, see you soon!
It takes way too long to talk to someone! I finally decided to get a call back. I gave them my number at 10:30a.m. and, I never did get a call back!! Taking business elsewhere!
Their product is fine. I don't have issue with their product. What I have issue with is their discount for veterans. They only offer a 10% discount for veterans versus the other dispensaries which offer anywhere from 15 to 25% discount for veterans! I think this is pretty crappy since these same veterans fought for this country and our freedoms which allows us to have medical marijuana. The veterans (and their spouses and dependents) need this cannabis and often times they cannot afford it so every little bit helps. Even an extra 5% off of their puny little 10% discount would be a huge help to some families I'm sure! When they change that, I'll change my review.
Thanks for taking the time to leave this feedback.
Decent variety of products and strains, which was nice to see. I felt like the questions I asked were mostly answered, but I would have liked to be more informed. My "team member" was in-training, so that is to be expected. The others were helpful in filling in the blanks, for the most part. The waiting room was super busy and unfortunately, they don't have WIFI. My number appeared on the screen, but was not announced. I had to ask the front desk what happened, and they apologized and worked me in. Pay attention to when your number is supposed to be called!
Thanks for taking the time to leave this feedback.
While I appreciate they're just getting this business going, I'm surprised to see that they still don't run this like a professional pharmacy, (although they have priced their medications just as high). I mean we don't see tip jars in Walgreens do we? Seattle for instance sells the same products for 1/3 the cost here!!! Getting the correct strain is STILL a crap shoot. Sometimes you get your med, and sometimes you suffer. Also I think they should let us order from the grower in advance and have it delivered either directly to us or their store. Then the growers will know which strains, and how much of each is needed to grow thus eliminating some of the waste. But as for the staff, they are great! They do there best to be kind and courteous to all us impatient patients who are in pain and stressed too. Here's praying for other stores to open soon, and for it to be legalized recreationally so the prices will come down to a reasonable amount.
Aside from waiting 30-45 minutes in the pick up line, i brought my defective pen back for a swap (that i had purchased 2 weeks earlier, and was asked to wait in line for an entire hour, even thought i was not purchasing cannabis! The waiting room has the largest, brightest flourescent lighting which immediatley triggered my migraines. Thinking it would be very busy and crowded inside the dispensary, i realized there was alot of casual talk amongst staff, and a very low sense of urgency even with a waiting room full of people who just want to get home and enjoy the rest of their Sunday.
So many times I sit in the waiting and listen to clients complain about this or that . I image the complaints far outway compliments but let me put my two cents in. I have had nothing but good experiences at Trulieve. The staff is always courteous. The product is of superior quality. I do understand that the waiting time for orders can be long but I have never been given an estimated time for my order to be ready that was not accurate. My favorite way to shop is online. It's almost no significant wait. The Express service is conveniently fast. I just wanted you to know that your outstanding customer service is noticed and appreciated. Thank you. Linda
Linda, thank you so much for taking the time to leave us this awesome feedback. We are grateful to have you as Truliever and hope to see you again soon!