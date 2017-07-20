donnaejm on August 7, 2019

While I appreciate they're just getting this business going, I'm surprised to see that they still don't run this like a professional pharmacy, (although they have priced their medications just as high). I mean we don't see tip jars in Walgreens do we? Seattle for instance sells the same products for 1/3 the cost here!!! Getting the correct strain is STILL a crap shoot. Sometimes you get your med, and sometimes you suffer. Also I think they should let us order from the grower in advance and have it delivered either directly to us or their store. Then the growers will know which strains, and how much of each is needed to grow thus eliminating some of the waste. But as for the staff, they are great! They do there best to be kind and courteous to all us impatient patients who are in pain and stressed too. Here's praying for other stores to open soon, and for it to be legalized recreationally so the prices will come down to a reasonable amount.