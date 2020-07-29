Top notch weed and edibles, carts that blow you away. the best bongs in town. Man I cant get enough of the shake here, there's been some strains of it that I think could make god cry.. pablo was pretty tight person, really enjoyed his service and knowledge of the products. He knows what I need every time!
🗣📢 👂 me..tumbleweeds is my to go spot... flower is always on point what you 👀 is what you get 💜 that about them and the price you see is what you pay.. stop in and see the guys they are all super cool find out for yourself they can be your to-go spot as well...✌🐢😈
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.