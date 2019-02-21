ficca.amara
I come here very often and today Shania was very helpful! I love the deals and atmosphere!
4.4
10 reviews
Great costumer service great deals in the week end awesome place to shop
Thanks for your business Mrjrm8772, come see us again soon!
jobi was super patient and knowledgeable best place in longmont
Thanks for your business Fonzworth, we hope to see you again soon!
I exclusively shop here for all my canibus needs
Thanks for your repeat business Knorman, come back and visit us again soon!😁
The best thing about this dispensary is the deals. 4 fatties for 20 bones. The service is adequate and the variety/selection is less than what I’m used to.
Good morning PlanetBoulder. I wanted to see if there's anything I can help with? What product are you looking for? We appreciate any feedback and suggestions you have. You can also email us directly at twinpeaksdispensary@gmal.com. Let's get you situated with the perfect product for you!
Amanda has great customer service and Twin Peaks has quality product!
Thanks for your business Spicepack, we appreciate you great review! Come see us again soon!
This is such a great place! All the budtenders are AMAZING! Especially Amanda B! She knows her stuff! Great prices and great flower (my preference)! Thank you!
Thanks for the great review Debbo, we appreciate your business!✌
Love their festive decorations and friendly service.
Thanks for the great review Cadams!
Great place!
Thanks for coming in Satcomcjb, please visit us again soon.
Always a great place to go great selection and prices! Amanda is a great help and so nice!
Thanks for coming in Rainbow, please visit us again soon!