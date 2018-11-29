Xoxjessixox
Amazing!!! they don't have the ridiculous price points everyone else does! it's sale and not sale. very easy! and you don't have to pay a ridiculous amount for high quality flower. just paid under 35 otd for an eighth of high quality smoke (sale) definitely worth checking out for the "classic smokers"... only thing I am upset about is it took me too long to check it out!!!! the girl behind the counter was super knowledgeable, helpful, and patient as well. I think I found my new favorite dispensary!!!