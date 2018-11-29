Paddythepizzaman on August 8, 2019

the lady that helped me wasn't very knowledgeable. I ask for a straight sativa flower. she told me there's no flower that's a straight sativa or indica that flower only grows as a hybrid and that other dispensarys are lieing about there bud being a sativa or indica. also me and her had a long conversation about brick weed or as some people know it "Reggie" being sold at other dispensarys.... Well that's exactly what she sold me. Some bricked up, seeded out bud, that smelled like dirt and when smoked it gives you a headache. if you know what Reggie is stay far from this place. I wouldn't go back even if they paid me. 👎👎👎