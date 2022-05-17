Twisted Mary’s Cannabis Co.
1069.7 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
215 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Twisted Mary’s Cannabis Co.
Welcome to Twisted Mary Cannabis Co., We are so glad you're here! Here at Twisted Mary we believe in bringing the highest quality of medicine to our customers. We offer a wide variety of in-house products directly from our local farm as well as many other incredible products from all over Oklahoma. If you don't see what you are looking for, shoot us a message and we will try to have it for next time! Come in and check out our daily specials and chat with our awesome staff. Can't wait to see you there!
Leafly member since 2022
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
10am-7pm