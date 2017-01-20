JMG83 on April 18, 2017

It was a nice place great staff but the prices are taking advantage of patients. I paid over $37 for 2 grams. I have experienced numerous dispensaries in numerous places and this was the first time I felt taken for my money and got okay product. It was decent mediation mostly popcorn but was definitely not worth $14 a gram well in my case over 14 a gram one of mine weighed a half a gram over and I was charged $1950. There should be a variety in pricing and if you can't do that then you shouldn't tell patients your base price is $14 because base price usually includes tax and everything so that's misleading. And $10 $12 a gram is normal pricing so your not doing patience any favors by giving them deals on Fridays and Saturdays at $10 and $12 because technically that's normal price. Maybe it's because it's a small town people take advantage of being one of few dispensaries open. Anyway I would not go here again the flower was good but not for $14 across the board plus tax lol that's just straight ridiculous and taking advantage especially in a small town where it's not as wealthy as a bigger Intercity. But hey at least there's this dispensary out here right LOL. Great potential and people, horrible horrible way to price medication for people in need.