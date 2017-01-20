SmoketSweet
Great deals. Always stocked. Friendly staff. Always happy to be served.
4.7
10 reviews
Love the people!
The people at Ultra Health Clovis are the best knowledgeable persons when it comes to finding the right strains for your medical needs! I've been a patient since they opened up and they never forget my name, and the best budtenders in Eastern New Mexico.
there awesome and knowledgeable ,there family great job
Good Shit 🔥🔥
It's a great shop they just don't have a large variety of strains but still a great place to go.
Great place. Professional and knowledgeable!
I loved it. Best people around and the best medical cannabis there as well 10/10!
It was a nice place great staff but the prices are taking advantage of patients. I paid over $37 for 2 grams. I have experienced numerous dispensaries in numerous places and this was the first time I felt taken for my money and got okay product. It was decent mediation mostly popcorn but was definitely not worth $14 a gram well in my case over 14 a gram one of mine weighed a half a gram over and I was charged $1950. There should be a variety in pricing and if you can't do that then you shouldn't tell patients your base price is $14 because base price usually includes tax and everything so that's misleading. And $10 $12 a gram is normal pricing so your not doing patience any favors by giving them deals on Fridays and Saturdays at $10 and $12 because technically that's normal price. Maybe it's because it's a small town people take advantage of being one of few dispensaries open. Anyway I would not go here again the flower was good but not for $14 across the board plus tax lol that's just straight ridiculous and taking advantage especially in a small town where it's not as wealthy as a bigger Intercity. But hey at least there's this dispensary out here right LOL. Great potential and people, horrible horrible way to price medication for people in need.
First class dispensary! Kind helpful staff and top quality products! Highly recommended!