Wax Wednesday
Valid 2/27/2019 – 2/21/2030
Wax Wednesday $5 off select concentrates (wax, shatter, cartridges) every Wednesday
Can't be stacked with other Discounts
Staff picks
Jelly Breath
from In House Genetics
17.77%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Jelly Breath
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Sweet Tarts
from In House Genetics
12%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Sweet Tarts
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Mountain top Extracts TIKI Juice
from Mountain Top Extracts
81.52%
THC
0.73%
CBD
Assorted
Strain
$14each
In-store only
All Products
Platinum Punch
from Ultra Health
15.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Platinum Punch
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Terple #1
from In House Genetics
14.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Terple #1
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Platinum Purple Candy
from Ultra Health
13%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Platinum Purple Candy
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Original Glue
from SWW
23.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Divinity#1
from Unknown Brand
20.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Jelly Breath
from In House Genetics
17%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Jelly Breath
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
AC1 X Sdb1 X Permafrost
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Zercules
from In House Genetics
16.79%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Zerculese
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Divine Kush Breath
from In House Genetics
13.48%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
GSC (a.k.a. GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies))
from Unknown Brand
16.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Boss Hogg
from SWW
16.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Boss Hogg
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Thunder struck
from Unknown Brand
4.79%
THC
6.02%
CBD
Thunder struck
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Original Glue Shatter
from Mountain Top
80.2%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Panaxia CBD Melatonin Tablets
from Panaxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Panaxia CBD Oral Tablets
from Unknown Brand
0.3mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Panaxia 100mg MCO
from Panaxia
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Panaxia 50mg MCO
from Panaxia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
MountainTop Extracts Cookie Sativa
from MountainTop Extracts
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Mountaintop THC Lollopops
from MountainTop Extracts
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
MountainTop Hard Candies
from mountaintop
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Nug
from Bhang
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Cherries & Cream Chocolate Nug Indica
from Bhang
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate Nug Indica
from Bhang
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Cookies & Cream Chocolate Nug Sativa
from Bhang
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate Nug Sativa
from Bhang
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Nug Sativa
from Bhang
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Mountain Top Extracts Yummy Gummies Hybrid
from MountainTop Extracts
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Mountain Top Extracts Yummy Gummies Indica
from MountainTop Extracts
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Mountain Top Extracts Yummy Gummies Sativa
from MountainTop Extracts
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Pre-Rolls
from Ultra Health
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Assorted
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Slim Battery
from Battery
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
1:1 Salve
from MountainTop Extracts
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only