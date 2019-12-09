Ultra bait & switch. I recently got my medical card. I've been in twice before and actually liked the place. Decent selection and pretty good prices. Yesterday they sent me an email saying in celebration of new shop opening they had $6 grams at ALL shops today only. Absolutely NO mention of limits on strain or quantity in the email. Checked the menu, picked a couple of strains, grabbed my mask and drove over. I get there and they tell me that the deal was only on ONE strain and, get this, they are OUT of that strain (with 2 hrs of opening on a weekday?). Complained at both the dispensary and by phone to their corporation office by phone. Both told me email was a "mistake". Okay, I'm in business too and if I send out an offer by "mistake" I'm going to send out correction emails or I'm going to take the hit and honor the deal. Not these guys. Just sorry, it's a mistake. Well, I won't make the mistake of going there again. I don't appreciate their deceptive advertising.