Chill_Panda on February 22, 2017

The location is great and so are the hours, I wanted to do another review as things have changed. The store front is still the same you can see it from the street. Parking is a bit rough, metal bars on the outside, however the hours are great. The service this time around was good, but it seemed like the guy barely took an interest into what I was talking about. Not the greatest service. The Good thing is the bud when I went there today had some more of the lavender! I am excited to be collecting it here and there. For such an odd reason I am able to produce like track after track after track! So far I have only seen deadhead that works for me and Lavander I am glad that a lot of their other cannabis works well too. I haven't had a bad strain from this place yet. From flaming cookies, durban star, chemdawg 91, death star, warlock, to Alien OG, juanita which is a CBD:THC Ratio of 1:1 6% Thc to 7% CBD. I have not had a bad strain, the service most of the time is really good the staff is always interested just not the past couple of times I have been. If they had something else special there I don't think I would recommend anyone, I am still unsure if it is just the staff or how the place is. The space in-between the three countertops were kind of narrow and hard to walk in, like a single file cafeteria line not my style. The interior is fine and so is the waiting room. Glad to see current magazines unlike some dispensaries that carry cigar pamphlets and magazines from like 2007 and 2006 lol really old. These guys are good for the bud and product just be weary of the staff.