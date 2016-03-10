HappyRockN
Ultrahealth is currently lobbying NMDOH to take away our Personal Production Licenses. Don't believe their propaganda, they do not care about patients.
3.7
10 reviews
Great location, coming back for sure!
Ultra Health is the most sophisticated and friendly Cannabis dispensary
awesome selection, friendly knowledgeable staff. my go to dispensary from now on and I live 30 miles away.
My first visit was good. My second visit I truly needed something to stomp out or ease my anxiety/ ptsd I was honest and told them what was wrong. A young bud tender told me he suffers from the same and recommend me a 50/50 blend. It worked great and this guy was knowledgeable as well. Very much appreciated 🙏😎
First time visiting this location. I felt that the budtender that assisted me was very helpful and courteous and answered all my questions knowledgeably. I never felt rushed.
I wrote a short review 8 months ago. I am pleased to say that this fabulous place is even better now! They have much more selection and I love their Panaxia product line. I have never met a bad bud from this dispensary and after I tried many other dispensaries, I have decided to only use Ultra Health on Menaul. I love this place, the strains, the people, their knowledge. People are very friendly, both patients and staff.
I was actually kind of excited when I first walked into the Hobbs location, but after a few months I was completely disappointed. I've found full stems with absolutely no flowers on them, that were clearly not even from the same strain, in my packages. I think there is only one member of the staff that im actually satisfied with. This store isn't for me anymore.
Weird atmosphere, low quality, high prices
The location is great and so are the hours, I wanted to do another review as things have changed. The store front is still the same you can see it from the street. Parking is a bit rough, metal bars on the outside, however the hours are great. The service this time around was good, but it seemed like the guy barely took an interest into what I was talking about. Not the greatest service. The Good thing is the bud when I went there today had some more of the lavender! I am excited to be collecting it here and there. For such an odd reason I am able to produce like track after track after track! So far I have only seen deadhead that works for me and Lavander I am glad that a lot of their other cannabis works well too. I haven't had a bad strain from this place yet. From flaming cookies, durban star, chemdawg 91, death star, warlock, to Alien OG, juanita which is a CBD:THC Ratio of 1:1 6% Thc to 7% CBD. I have not had a bad strain, the service most of the time is really good the staff is always interested just not the past couple of times I have been. If they had something else special there I don't think I would recommend anyone, I am still unsure if it is just the staff or how the place is. The space in-between the three countertops were kind of narrow and hard to walk in, like a single file cafeteria line not my style. The interior is fine and so is the waiting room. Glad to see current magazines unlike some dispensaries that carry cigar pamphlets and magazines from like 2007 and 2006 lol really old. These guys are good for the bud and product just be weary of the staff.