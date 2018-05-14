Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff. I’m a Vet and highly recommend Uncle Herbs to one and all.
EmilyWisdom
on August 21, 2018
🤩
😎
naturalnina
on May 26, 2018
a much anticipated opening, and they do not disappoint. fragrant, clean, chill storefront with the friendliest staff! everything is well displayed, they were more than capable at answering my questions while attempting to find the right strain for me! you even get your very own container when you buy prepackaged! prices seem competitive, and I'm saving in fuel not having to drive north! I look forward to being a long time customer!