Located on the Cattaraugus Indian Territory in Western New York state, Underground Geneticz proudly cultivates the newest genetics from the best seed companies in an effort to produce top quality products to our wonderful customers. Our motto is “Healing Through Cultivation” and we believe we do just that by providing the best flower, edibles, concentrates and topicals in our area. We are known locally for cultivating, crafting, and infusing products with flower grown at our indoor facility, providing WNY and the surrounding area with their recreational needs. We are proud to have customers from Ohio, PA, Buffalo, Angola, and Gowanda, just to name a few. They love our flower and edibles! We are located route 438 close to Wolf’s Run gas station and Busy Beavers diner, minutes from NY-5, NY-20, and I-90, making it convenient for everyone to stop by and pick up their quality goods. Look forward to seeing familiar faces and some new ones as well!