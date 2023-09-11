Union Chill Cannabis is an immersive, inclusive recreational cannabis dispensary founded in the heart of Lambertville, New Jersey. Whether you’re new to cannabis or an expert, the Union Chill Cannabis staff will help find the perfect product and personally curated experience for you. Our goal is to be recognized as one of New Jersey’s premier licensed adult-use dispensaries where education, integrity, and community are at the center of everything we do. We kindly request our visitors to park in the designated back parking lot, which offers ample free parking space and provides a more convenient parking experience. By choosing to park in the back, you can avoid the challenges of street parking and make the process easier for yourself. We appreciate your cooperation in allowing street parking to be primarily utilized by local residents. Thank you for your understanding and consideration. We acknowledge that Union Chill Dispensary rests on Indigenous land that is part of the traditional territory of the Lenni-Lenape, called Lenapehoking.