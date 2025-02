First time visiting. We were impressed from the time we walked in and were greeted by Dee, who was very friendly and welcoming! Kyle (our budtender) went above and beyond explaining all products to us and how they would help with my husband’s back pain. He showed patience and was very knowledgeable. We did not feel rushed and left the dispensary feeling so satisfied and happy we chose this dispensary. For the record, while waiting our turn I was watching Kyle interact with other customers and hoped we would get him when it was our turn because you could tell he was so compassionate and knowledgeable. Im sure all employees at Uniq are the same!!!