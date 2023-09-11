Located on Elizabeth Avenue in Franklin Place, Unity Rd. Somerset is surrounded by historical infrastructure and architecture rooted in Dutch influence such as The Delaware and Raritan Canal, Colonial Park, and The Van Wickle House. The recreational cannabis business is a stone building sharing space with its neighbors — Frank’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, Marcos Acevedo Barbering, Panera Bread, and Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. Consider us a one-stop shop for all your cannabis needs.