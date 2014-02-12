Lollipop92
Emily helped me find exactly what I needed! She was super friendly and knowledgeable. Love this place. I’ll definitely be back! Thanks 🙏🏻
My bud tender Emily helped me find just what I needed! Thanks a bunch
One of the best shops in PDX. Special thanks to Budtender Emily! She is so friendly and knowledgeable. She helped me find exactly what I needed.
I really like this store, it has one of the more well informed bud tenders I have ever met ! Emily is a true gem for listening and understanding my pain, she set me up with just the right strain !
Favorite dispensary in PDX! Staff member Emily always helps me find exactly what I want. Try out some go fudge!
Emmanation13 - You must have tried Laurie and MaryJane's fudge! We love their products. They are tasty as heck!
I loved how helpful and friendly the staff was. A woman with curly hair helped me find a topical that I could use for my chronic knee pain; I think her name was Emily. I live in the neighborhood and will be back soon!
Grandaddysfv - We are happy to hear that you had a pleasant experience at the Farmacy and found something for your pain. We look forward to seeing you back in again soon!
Love coming here for the service & quality of product. Been many times even though it is out of the way of my normal commute. Emily especially seems to know her stuff and is patient & kind while explaining all there is to know to a newbie.
Mooo123 - We are so happy we get to see you in the Farmacy even though it is out of your way. You bring such light to our dispensary whenever you stop in. Look forward to seeing you again soon!
Love this place! Emily has always helped me out and knows her stuff. She’s my guru.
Laurengk - Thank you so much for leaving us a review! We love having people like you in our ever growing cannabis community. Also, Emily is indeed a guru. Can't wait to see you back in again soon!
Store lies about the prices. Showed a $60 ounce and drove all the way from Oregon city to find out that no they want $90 for it. What a scam avoid this place many cheaper places around that have the marked prices as the actually price and don’t try to bait and switch. Go some where else.
Unfortunately, we continue to have menu integration issues between Leafly and our point of sale program Greenbits. It is out of our hands when they unlink or publish wrong prices. The incorrect price published by Leafly would have required us to sell the product you were after below cost, which is against the law. I offered you another option that was $60/ounce or a discount on the product you came for. Since neither of those options worked for you we were unfortunately stuck between a rock and hard place so to speak. We always strive to help everyone have a quality experience - we were just as bummed out that we couldn't come to a compromise that worked for everyone.
Randa was the shit! Great service
Aboom22 - Randa is pretty nifty indeed. I think we'll keep her around ;-)