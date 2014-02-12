Store lies about the prices. Showed a $60 ounce and drove all the way from Oregon city to find out that no they want $90 for it. What a scam avoid this place many cheaper places around that have the marked prices as the actually price and don’t try to bait and switch. Go some where else.

Dispensary said:

Unfortunately, we continue to have menu integration issues between Leafly and our point of sale program Greenbits. It is out of our hands when they unlink or publish wrong prices. The incorrect price published by Leafly would have required us to sell the product you were after below cost, which is against the law. I offered you another option that was $60/ounce or a discount on the product you came for. Since neither of those options worked for you we were unfortunately stuck between a rock and hard place so to speak. We always strive to help everyone have a quality experience - we were just as bummed out that we couldn't come to a compromise that worked for everyone.