About this dispensary
Urban Remedy Delivery Service
Welcome to Urban Remedy, serving Sherman Oaks, Studio City and Burbank areas. We are honored to be a provider of relief and healing to those who need it. Let us provide you with a comfortable and safe option for obtaining your medical/recreational cannabis. We strive to not only offer excellent service that our patients deserve, but we are also committed to providing fast, courteous, and reliable delivery of high-quality cannabis, in and throughout Los Angeles county.