Highly impressed. Great price, friendly staff, clean location, impressive bud.
This is a friendly place and and their medicine looks great! I will be coming back in again!💖
Thank you for the review! Glad you liked our product and be sure to check us out again for our expanding products and deals!
loved them! very friendly and welcoming. i was instantly at ease. great prices as well as a good selection. overall i was very impressed
Thank you for your feedback! We are so happy you enjoyed your experience with us! Hope to see you again soon!
they were great. bad outside lighting. they dont have a lot of stock. discount for first timers.
Thank you for stopping in! We are currently addressing the lighting situation, and adding more variety to our selection. Thank you for your feedback, and we hope to see you again soon.
First time buying and they helped us alot.... We love the Deep Chunk.... If your new to buds see these nice people....
So glad you enjoyed the Deep Chunk! Hope to see you again soon!
Very nice place and the bub was very good I got the back to work special get it while they have
Thank you! Hope to see you again!
I love their smoke. It's the smoothest I've ever had. Every strain I've tried is fantastic and well worth the price.
the people were great but there top shelf was some mid shelf at best.
We are so happy to hear that you liked our staff and atmosphere! I'm sorry the product didn't meet your standards, we have new product coming soon. We would love for you to come back and check it out!
Great place will definitely be going back
Thank you so much for trying us out! Hope to see you again.
Love the shop 💚 the people are awesome, great prices and flower! my fav in Claremore.
Thank you so much! We aim to keep you happy!