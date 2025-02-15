Last updated:
About this dispensary
UURB Inc. - Bigfork
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
8541 MT HWY 35, Bigfork, MT
License D-100391-004
ATMStorefrontVeteran discountMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
9am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Available until Sunday at 6pm MT
