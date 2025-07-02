We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
UURB Inc. - Bozeman
Bozeman, MT
5.0
(
3 reviews
)
1760.3 miles away
Preorder until 9am MT
3 Reviews of UURB Inc. - Bozeman
5.0
(
3
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
2 days ago
l........p
Best selection of products in town, definitely the best dispensary!
2 days ago
e........4
The manager Lily was very nice, helpful and well educated in the product! Would definitely recommend to a friend!
2 days ago
r........c
The store is so full of products and the prices are great! Not too mention they have the best customer service in town!! 10/10
