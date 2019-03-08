mitch360profile
my first choice go to dispensary. always excellent deals and products are amazing.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
my first choice go to dispensary. always excellent deals and products are amazing.
Very disappointed. After meeting the owner and hearing his testimony to product FOR PATIENTS , I went back and purchased 2 different quarters. It looked great what they had shown me but when I got home , both strains were complete trash. Water leaves galore IF you could get past all the stems. The buds were so thin you can see light all throughout it. Stuck with 2 quarters that's not even worth the hassle to even try rolling something . I'll never be back . this isnt a joke to some of us.
Came in at 9:54 pm those three ladies working last night I think ones name is Kristina and the other 2 best vibe I’ve gotten from a dispensary and I’ve been to severalllllllll!!! Def my new favorite dispensary
We are SO happy we are your favorite dispensary, @Angelika13! Thank you for the positive feedback and keep the good vibes going!
Kyle was very knowledgeable about products and very kind! Will return soon
Thank you so much! We look forward to seeing you soon, @Ohkayrebecca!
Chris is the greatest
Thanks for the great feedback @kimfields!
staff extremely knowledgeable! ALL PRODUCT/ MEDICINE is beyond amazing quality!
Thank you so much @linds.n.aint.easy for the great feedback!
First purchase after license from this shop. From the first interaction they displayed top shelf customer service. Top of the line products and potent medicine! When I walk in other shops i feel like i am in a room of folks trying to be pot gurus. Not here! The fun loving staff love talking, oh and here's the big one, they LISTEN! Thanks Jerry and guys and girls at UMD!
We appreciate the feedback @alena11852 ! We are glad you had an awesome experience!!
Great location, the store itself is very nice. They have a good variety to choose from depending on what your looking for. Prices are great. The staff is very helpful, Definitely 5 stars
Thank you so much @JaydaStar !
First time to step into a dispensary, and they were awesome. Before coming in, I had called ahead, and Adam was super helpful. Awesome customer service, and will definitely be back
Awww! Thank you so much @Fitlando!! We appreciate your feedback!!
Nice, friendly staff who were very helpful.
Thank you @garrettparker!!! We are thankful for feedback.