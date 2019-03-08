OK420REVIEW on October 3, 2019

Very disappointed. After meeting the owner and hearing his testimony to product FOR PATIENTS , I went back and purchased 2 different quarters. It looked great what they had shown me but when I got home , both strains were complete trash. Water leaves galore IF you could get past all the stems. The buds were so thin you can see light all throughout it. Stuck with 2 quarters that's not even worth the hassle to even try rolling something . I'll never be back . this isnt a joke to some of us.