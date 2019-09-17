Follow
Verde - Garnett
(539)-867-3979
$10 off Any 8th (3.5 Grams) of Top Shelf Flower.
Valid 9/20/2019 – 7/30/2022
First Time Customer Discount!
Valid 9/17/2019 – 1/27/2021
Receive 10% off your first purchase on regularly priced items!
Twisted Tuesday! 20% Off All Pre-rolls.
Valid 9/24/2019 – 1/26/2022
2 for Thursdays. Buy one cartridge at full price, get a second cartridge for 30% off.
Valid 9/19/2019 – 4/1/2022
Welcome Wednesday! 20% off all new patients. !0% off all returning patients. Bring in new or old friend and get an additional 10% off for returning patients.
Valid 9/18/2019 – 2/24/2022
Munchie Monday: 20% off Edibles
Valid 9/23/2019 – 5/31/2022
Sunday Funday!! All accessories 20% off.
Valid 9/22/2019 – 6/27/2022
Shatterday Saturday! 20% off Concentrates
Valid 9/21/2019 – 7/31/2022
