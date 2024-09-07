53 products | Last updated:
Verde Smoke and Vape Shop
Discover Verde' Dispensary & Smoke Shop, your premier destination for premium THC-A flower, exotic snacks, E-Juice, hookah flavors, vapes, kratom, CBD, and more. Our green, chill, and modern store offers a unique shopping experience with personalized recommendations at our diverse and high quality Bud Bar. Participate in our Verde 30 Challenge to win a $600 gravity bong. Visit Verde today - the cornerstone of quality and hospitality.
Leafly member since 2023
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessible
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
10am - 11pm
monday
10am - 11pm
tuesday
10am - 11pm
wednesday
10am - 11pm
thursday
10am - 11pm
friday
10am - 12am
saturday
10am - 12am
