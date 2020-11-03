Verilife – Arlington Heights (Medical Only)
Deals
All Products
Exodus Cheese
from Ascend
16.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Exodus Cheese
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Exodus Cheese Shake
from Ascend
17.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Exodus Cheese
Strain
$80¼ ounce
$80¼ ounce
Liberty Haze
from IESO Little Egypt
13.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Liberty Haze
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
NYC Diesel
from IESO Little Egypt
14.99%
THC
0%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Blueberry Headband
from Grassroots Cannabis
23.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Meltdown Flower
from matter.
27.64%
THC
0.13%
CBD
MeltDown
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Blue Dream
from matter.
26.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
G Purps
from verano
21.92%
THC
0%
CBD
G Purps
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
CBD Medihaze 1gr
from IESO Little Egypt
5.33%
THC
9.67%
CBD
CBD Medihaze
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Blueberry Headband 1gr
from Grassroots Cannabis
23.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
CBD Medihaze 1/8th
from IESO Little Egypt
5.33%
THC
9.67%
CBD
CBD Medihaze
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Spectrum #12
from ACE Revolution
0.9%
THC
20.89%
CBD
Spectrum #12
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Mr.Clean
from matter.
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Mr Clean
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Florida Orange
from ACE Revolution
30.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Florida Orange
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Geist OG 3.5gr Popcorn
from Ascend
21.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Geist OG
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Geist Og Shake 7gr
from Ascend
19.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Geist OG
Strain
$80¼ ounce
$80¼ ounce
Strawberry #17 Flower
from Ascend
21.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry#17
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
OGKZ
from Ascend
22.06%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKZ
Strain
$80¼ ounce
$80¼ ounce
Spectrum #12 1.75G
from ACE Revolution
0.9%
THC
20.89%
CBD
Spectrum #12
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Harle-TSU
from verano
11.6%
THC
16.46%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
BHO Crystalline THCa
from verano
91.53%
THC
0%
CBD
G6
Strain
$751 gram
$751 gram
Virgin Rosin Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Budder
from ACE Revolution
88.08%
THC
0%
CBD
(f.k.a. GG4)
Strain
$741 gram
$741 gram
Alien Rock Candy Moroccan Melt
from ACE Revolution
77.72%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$541 gram
$541 gram
Live Resin Gorilla Punch
from ACE Revolution
82.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Punch
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
Strawberry White Chocolate Bar
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Double Durban Kush
Strain
$25each
$25each
Menta (Wintermint) Mints 5mg
from Verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$25pack of 20
$25pack of 20
Encore Sweet Gummy (Grape)
from Verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$30pack of 10
$30pack of 10
Encore Sweet Gummy (Mango)
from Verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$30pack of 10
$30pack of 10
Menta ( Green Tea) Mints 5mg
from Verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$25pack of 20
$25pack of 20
Supernova Bar
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Supernova
Strain
$25each
$25each
CBD Cherry Gummies
from IESO Little Egypt
25%
THC
17%
CBD
mixed
Strain
$10pack of 5
$10pack of 5
Orange Dark Chocolate
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$25each
$25each
Peanut Butter and Milk Chocolate Bar
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$25each
$25each
Dark Chocolate Drops
from IESO Little Egypt
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$32pack of 10
$32pack of 10
Watermelon (Distillate) Gummy
from IESO Little Egypt
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
mixed
Strain
$10each
$10each
Menta (Wildberry) Mints 5mg
from verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Wildberry
Strain
$25pack of 20
$25pack of 20
Gorilla Chews-Goobies- Sour apple
from ACE Revolution
72.7mg
THC
11.01mg
CBD
Gorilla Chew
Strain
$20each
$20each
Surp French Vanilla
from ACE Revolution
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
French Vanilla
Strain
$25each
$25each
Sour Cherry Gummies
from IESO Little Egypt
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$10pack of 5
$10pack of 5
Sour Neon Smileys
from IESO Little Egypt
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$10pack of 5
$10pack of 5
