I go here often bc it just opened recently and is the closest distance, it is never crowded I never wait long which is good bc the waiting area has few chairs Also it is second highest discount for Ssdi at 15% ( ethos is 20 beyond hello 10). I only deducted one star for the doors not having a push/pull sign so I usually get it wrong on the first attempt , and the fact that even though it’s not their fault, their system doesn’t display discounts u may get like ssdi etc so u have to tell them every time ur being rung up . But otherwise it’s wonderful and the the quickest /least crowded dispensary in the area which my anxiety appreciates . Great staff , large selection and good prices and points rewards ,